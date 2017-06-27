Two area students get unique education thanks to donation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two local students will be able to receive individualized teaching at The Hill School of Wilmington this upcoming school year thanks to a big donation.

The Eshelman Foundation donated more than $20,000 to give learning disabled students from low-income families this opportunity.

The Wilmington-based foundation started back in 2008 and focuses on children’s healthcare and educational causes in southeastern North Carolina.

The Hill School of Wilmington is the only school in southeastern North Carolina specifically designed to address the needs of students with learning disabilities and/or attention deficit disorders. The unique academic program uses a multisensory methodology to focus on reading, written language, and math.

Students in grades 1-8 attend The Hill School for three hours a day and attend their base school (public, private, charter, homeschool, etc.) for the remainder of the school day. A 4:1 student to teacher ratio allows for individualized instruction.

The Hill School has enrolled students from New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus counties.

