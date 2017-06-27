Wilmington Police investigating Darlington shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting on Darlington Avenue.

Police Spokeswoman Linda Thompson says it happened at 218 Darlington in the Market North apartment community.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Thompson says police responded after people who live in the neighborhood heard gunshots in the area. Officers received word the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital.

On the scene, crime scene tape stretched across a parking lot between two houses. Police were searching the wooded area by the parking lot and brought in a K9. One van had a window shattered. Another car was also damaged.

No word on the victim’s condition or suspect.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Brunswick County shooting suspect ‘armed and dangerous’
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rocky Point man pleads guilty to statutory rape
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man convicted of drug sale and bomb threat
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments