Wilmington Police investigating Darlington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting on Darlington Avenue.

Police Spokeswoman Linda Thompson says it happened at 218 Darlington in the Market North apartment community.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Thompson says police responded after people who live in the neighborhood heard gunshots in the area. Officers received word the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital.

On the scene, crime scene tape stretched across a parking lot between two houses. Police were searching the wooded area by the parking lot and brought in a K9. One van had a window shattered. Another car was also damaged.

No word on the victim’s condition or suspect.

Police say the investigation is on-going.