Five rescued, one child after boat sinks near Masonboro Inlet

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 5)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A few scary moments for five people Wednesday evening after their boat capsized near Masonboro Inlet.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a 911 call around 8:00 p.m. stating that a 22-foot boat holding with four adults and one 4-year-old child capsized approximately 3 miles off Wrightsville Beach.

All five people were reported to be wearing life jackets and clinging to the boat.

A response boat was launched and a Coast Guard crew arrived on scene at about 8:20 p.m. and rescued everyone from the water.

Nobody was injured. A Towboat US crew tried to salvage the boat.

“We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes,” said Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore, command duty officer for Sector North Carolina. “Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case.”