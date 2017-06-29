GenX forum at UNCW aims to get answers as questions remain

Hundreds of people came to the GenX forum in Kenan Auditorium on June 28, 2017 to get answers to their questions regarding the water. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY, The Star News and WHQR radio hosted a GenX forum. The forum started at 7 p.m. With more than a dozen experts on the panel as many came to ask questions about the water and air their frustrations and concerns over GenX.

Hundreds packed Kenan Auditorium at UNCW Wednesday night, as more than a dozen experts were put on a panel to address the public’s concerns and questions about GenX.

The panelists, which included health experts from the Department of Environmental Quality, the health department, CFPUA board members, business and city leaders, among others, were hammered with questions from the audience.

“Is it safe to drink the water,” Sonia Patrick asked.

Many panelist said it’s a personal choice.

Some other questions asked were ‘if reverse osmosis systems will work’ and ‘why did this happen?’

“I think the perspectives given are broad and unfortunately, without Chemours being here, it’s a half-ended conversation,” Berry Herbst said.

But some people walked out with more answers than they had before.

“I was wondering if the EPA had been brought into this yet or if that is something we should do in terms of letter writing or calls. But Woody White has said he contacted the U.S. Attorney in Raleigh and that the EPA is already aware,” Mary Clark said.

Mayor Bill Saffo was very outspoken on his feelings during this time.

“I think if there’s ever been a better example of why we need a strong E.P.A, this is it,” Saffo said.

Though many questions were answered, some people still had questions.

“It seems like it’s still in the early stages. It’s still in its early stages and it’s still not enough answered questions. You know, I don’t feel safe with the water at all,” Patrick said.

Despite the panel of experts, there are still questions lingering. One answer experts said over and over was that citizens must be patient for the test results to come back. Then we can make our next move.