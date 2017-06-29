Murder suspect accused of assaulting New Hanover jail guard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man charged with murder in the death of a homeless man is now accused of attacking an officer at the New Hanover County Jail.

Jaquan Orlando Copeland is now charged with a felony count of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says Tuesday night Copeland was supposed to be cleaning his cell. Brewer says when the guard went to get the cleaning supplies from Copeland, the inmate threw cleaning solution in the officer’s face, hit his arm and continued to try to hit him. Brewer says the officer tried to back away, tripped and hit his head on a desk.

Brewer says the officer went to hospital to be checked out. Brewer says he was fine and returned to work later that night.

Wilmington Police arrested Copeland, 25, and Eric Nathan Partin, 26, for the shooting death of Steven Robert Barton, 47. A recycling worker found Barton’s body on Hooper Street April 27.

Those who knew him said Barton was an important part of the community.