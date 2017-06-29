New Hanover Board of Elections names new elections chief

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has a new elections director, and it’s a woman who already knows the job.

The Board of Elections today named Rae Hunter-Havens to the position. She has been interim director since May 26, when Derek Bowens resigned.

Hunter-Havens’s previous job was elections systems specialist. She held that post since February 2011.

According to a county spokeswoman, her salary will be $75,000. It will become effective at the start of the county’s next pay period Tuesday.

