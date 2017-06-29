VERDICT IS IN: Bradley found guilty in murder trial

James Bradley (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A convicted killer is heading back to prison for another murder. The jury found James Bradley guilty of 2nd degree murder for the death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

After hours of deliberating this morning, the jury came to decision around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Deliberations started yesterday afternoon and worked for about two hours before recessing for the day. They started again at 9:30 this morning.

One of the big things both the prosecution and the defense have brought up is that there is no body in this case. The defense used that during closing statements to say the state has no evidence to prove Bradley killed Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, went missing in 2014. But District Attorney Ben David also pointed out that there have been plenty of cases across the country that have been tried and had a guilty verdict without a body.

