Tourists and locals alike hit the beaches for the holiday weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The holiday weekend is well underway and that means the beaches of the Cape Fear are packed with people looking to enjoy it.

Parking was in short supply Saturday at Wrightsville Beach as many tourists and locals converged on the town to soak up the sun and enjoy the water.

Much of the day was rain-free, a nice change of pace after extremely wet weather on Friday.

As Wrightsville and other area beaches gain a reputation as July 4th hot spots, it can only help Wilmington grow as a community.

“A lot of people for Memorial (Day) or July 4th and all the other holidays, so I think it’s a big importance for the state or for Wilmington to emphasize on Wrightsville Beach,” said Raleigh resident Matt Dalgetty.

Be sure to celebrate the holiday weekend safely and responsibly. Hot and humid conditions are expected through the 4th.

