PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Johnsons Corner Grocery on Hwy 421 in Currie.

According to a news release, deputies found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

If you know anything, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.

Deputies say more details will be released as they are available.