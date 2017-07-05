Deputies search for man wanted for multiple larcenies

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in locating a man they say is responsible for multiple recent larcenies in Rocky Point.

24-year-old Jordan Lunsford of Rocky Point is who deputies say is the suspect in several recent larcenies of Little Kelly Road.

A stolen shotgun was recently advertised by Lunsford on a Facebook page to a group known as “Dog Hunters”.

Deputies say there are two active warrants on Lundsford including Felony Larceny and Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

If you know Jordan Lunsford’s whereabouts or if you know anyone that might have unknowingly bought the stolen shotgun from Lunsford you are asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

