Man charged in Leland fatal bicycle crash

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Shores man is charged in last night’s deadly crash on Hwy 17.

Leland Police say Christopher Craig Johnson, 47, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Police responded to the crash around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened just south of the 74/76 overpass.

Johnson was placed on a $15,000 bond.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say alcohol was not a factor.

The name of the victim has not been released, because police are still trying to get in touch with the family.