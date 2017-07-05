Man charged in Leland fatal bicycle crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Shores man is charged in last night’s deadly crash on Hwy 17.

Leland Police say Christopher Craig Johnson, 47, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Police responded to the crash around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened just south of the 74/76 overpass.

Johnson was placed on a $15,000 bond.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say alcohol was not a factor.

The name of the victim has not been released, because police are still trying to get in touch with the family.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Car flips on US 17
Read More»
1 week ago
1 Comments for this article
Weekend checkpoint in Brunswick County nets 79 violations
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Man accused of stealing riding lawnmower from Leland Walmart
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments