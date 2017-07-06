Hotel, stores planned for 44 acres on Military Cutoff

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A Greensboro developer is looking transform 44 acres off Military Cutoff Road into a sprawling $200-plus million dollar mixed-use development with nearly a dozen residential and commercial buildings.

Carroll Companies will go before the Wilmington Planning Commission Wednesday with its request to rezone the property, which is currently home to the Hidden Lakes Mobile Home Park, to urban mixed use. It will also seek a special use permit to increase the height limit of several proposed buildings to 75 feet.

Roy Carroll, president of the Carroll Companies, said the development, known as The Avenue, is something into which he and his team have already put two years of work.

“I have been looking for something that is a signature project at this point in my life,” he said, noting he will be the sole financial backer of the project.

Carroll said he has taken time to fine tune his vision for the project, which will carry a Mediterranean theme featuring terra cotta roofs, gas street lamps and palm tree-lined streets.

The centerpiece of the project would be a 250-room, $70 million Westin hotel and conference center. More large-scale conference and event space is something Carroll said he found lacking in Wilmington after his company sought to plan a local corporate retreat but couldn’t find the space.

See the full story.