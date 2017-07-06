Surf City approves 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The first town in southeastern North Carolina has approved an ordinance to sell alcohol two hours earlier on Sunday.

Surf City’s council voted on Wednesday to allow alcohol sales at 10 a.m. within their city limits. Town Manager Larry Bergman says the ordinance is effective immediately.

The move comes after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that ended the Sunday morning prohibition of alcohol sales for restaurants and relaxed restrictions on sales at breweries. Previously, alcohol could not be sold in restaurants statewide before noon.

The noon prohibition on alcohol sales remain in effect for grocery and liquor stores.