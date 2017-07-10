POLICE: Two wanted for stealing car at Goldston’s Beach

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — Police in White Lake are searching for the women who they say stole a car from Goldston’s Beach over the weekend.

Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at 1600 block of White Lake Drive.

Police say the victim laid a piece of clothing down next to them that contained their car keys as they played arcade games with their family. A woman is seen on video removing the keys from the pocket of the clothing, walking to the parking area and sounding the alarm with the key fob. Police say the woman is then seen entering the car and speeding away.

The suspect is described as a Native American female, wearing white shorts and a black tank top. The suspect was in the company of a Native American or White female wearing white glasses a black tank top with skulls on it and, baggy blue jeans. Both females arrived together with three small children.

If you know any information, you are asked to contact Lt. Mike Salmon at 910-862-4057 or email.