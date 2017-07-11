Brunswick County reports GenX levels much lower than study data

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County says tests of its raw and treated water has found GenX concentrations at much lower levels than what were reported in a study that used data from 2013 and 2014.

According to a news release, testing of water samples taken by Brunswick County in June showed the presence of GenX at 36.8 parts per trillion in raw water and 32.8 parts per trillion in treated water. According to the EPA, parts per trillion and nanograms per liter are equivalent to each other, and each form of measurement is equivalent to one drop in one trillion gallons of water.

A Brunswick County spokeswoman the county collected water samples along with the NC Department of Environmental Quality on June 29 and last Thursday. The county’s samples were sent to Northern Lake Service, Inc., in Wisconsin. The results reported today are from the June 29 test.

Brunswick County released the information late this afternoon shortly after the NC Department of Environmental Quality said its staff has begun reviewing data from the analysis of water samples taken between the Chemours plant near Fayetteville, where GenX is made and the Wilmington area. Information about what that data shows will be released soon, DEQ says.

Last month the NC Department of Health and Human Services said the level of GenX found in the river during testing in 2013 and 2014 would pose a low health risk. That study, which set off the recent concerns about the safety of the region’s drinking water, found an average concentration of GenX of 631 ng/L.

Brunswick County says combined level of all PFOA and PFOS in the water samples was also tested. The samples taken by Brunswick County showed a combined level of 10 parts per trillion, below the EPA’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, the county said.

“We understand that the issues related to GenX have received great public attention over the past month,” Brunswick County Health Director Cris Harrelson, said in the news release. “It’s an issue that we’ve taken seriously, and these certified results are below health advisories. We will continue to learn more about these chemicals as we work with an independent engineering firm to review our practices and make recommendations.”

The county is posting the results of the study on its GenX webpage at www.brunswickcountync.gov/genx.