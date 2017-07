WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A volunteer fire chief in Brunswick County who was arrested in March has had his case dismissed.

Charles Herzig, the chief of the Northwest Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in Brunswick County, was arrested on assault and battery charges on March 3rd.

He appeared in New Hanover County Courtroom 317 Monday and his case was dismissed.

According to the County Clerk of Court’s office, a monetary agreement was reached between the defendant and complainant.