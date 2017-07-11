Support the Port localizes “A Different World”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local non-profit organization is getting a lot of attention for a video they put together that brings a blast from the past. Cedric Harrison, founder of Support the Port, says the idea came when he was up one night watching reruns of “A Different World”. The show was a spin-off of the popular 80’s sit-com “The Cosby Show”.

Harrison says while watching the opening theme/montage of “A Different World”, it hit him that “Support The Port” is helping to make Wilmington a Different World. So he thought a cool visual would be too remake the intro and make it a paid ad on Facebook.

It has reached more than 20, 000 views with hundreds of shares. They did a casting call via Facebook. The video showcases local youth and some of the outreach projects the non-profit has put together, including the successful “Wilmington in Color” coloring book that showcases African American history in the Port City.

Harrison, a former WWAY Extraordinary Person of the Week, is seen in the end holding up a peace sign. To view the video, click here.

Support the Port also has a Facebook page and website for more information on the non-profit, upcoming events, and their overall mission.