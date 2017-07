BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — Shred the Gnar is hosting a wakeboard contest this month in Brunswick County.

Shred the Gnar Wakeboard School owner Kara Davis says this is the first annual wakeboarding contest series in the state. It’s happening on July 22 at Boiling Spring Lakes, 250 Alton Lennon Drive in Southport.

It’s open to all skill levels and ages. There will be prizes and cash to win.

You can register now or you can sign up at the event starting at 8 a.m.