WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning and injured one person.

A spokeswoman with WPD says it happened in the 4100 block of Princess Place Drive, just after midnight.

Officers reportedly found a man on the ground near Sam’s Food Mart. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and we will bring you more updates as they become available.