Woman charged with animal cruelty, 37 dogs removed from home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County woman faces 37 counts of animal cruelty after more than three dozen dogs were removed from her home.

(Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriffs Office)

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit began investigating Anita Brown in March. According to a news release, Brown was told several times that she needed to improve the living conditions for the dogs she had in her home.

Today, deputies with the Animal Service Unit searched Brown’s home on Fairford Road and removed 37 dogs from the home due to poor living conditions.

Brown is currently on the way to the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

