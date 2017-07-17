Gov. Cooper urges EPA to set limits for GenX

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Federal officials must set limits for GenX and other emerging contaminants so that North Carolina can permanently control its discharge and ensure the safety of its drinking water, Governor Roy Cooper today told the U.S Environmental Protection Agency.

In a letter to EPA Administrator E. Scott Pruitt, Gov. Cooper asked the EPA to move more quickly to finalize its health assessment and set a maximum contaminant level for the unregulated chemical GenX.

“When we turn on the tap to get a drink, cook a meal for our family, or run a bath for our children, we count on that water to be safe. North Carolina must have your help to make sure the water is safe for millions of our families,” Gov. Cooper wrote in the letter.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality along with the NC Department of Health and Human Services launched an investigation June 14 into the presence of GenX in the Cape Fear River. The river serves as the primary source of drinking water for Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties.

The Cooper administration says it and others got Chemours, the chemical’s manufacturer, to stop discharging GenX into the Cape Fear. As a result, initial water tests being conducted by DEQ show that levels of GenX in the water supply are down dramatically. State officials continue to collect water samples, with samples being tested at an EPA lab in North Carolina and a private lab in Colorado.

Gov. Cooper says additional action from the EPA is necessary in order for North Carolina to be able to permanently require Chemours to limit or end discharge of GenX or any currently unregulated chemical. The governor is also pushing the EPA to revisit its existing consent order with Chemours to apply to all releases of GenX.

In addition, the letter asks the EPA to use its authority under a federal law that regulates the introduction of new chemicals, the U.S. Toxic Substances Control Act, to examine wastewater emissions more carefully and require multiple health studies for new chemicals.

“The water, health and welfare of the people of North Carolina require your protection now from unregulated emerging contaminants like GenX, and I look forward to working with your agency on this and a variety of water quality issues,” Gov. Cooper wrote.