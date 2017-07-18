Sneads Ferry woman arrested on child sex assault charges

Taylor Ashton Moseley (Photo: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 20-year-old Sneads Ferry woman is in the Pender County jail facing multiple charges involving a 14-year-old boy.

Surf City Police say Taylor Ashton Moseley had a sexual relationship with the teen, whom she met through a mutual friend. Police say the teen and Moseley met at a bar in Surf City called JM’s Place. That’s where Moseley and the mutual friend worked. Moseley is also a student at East Carolina University.

Police say the 14-year-old’s mother became aware of the relationship and contacted Pender County Department of Social Services, who then referred the case to police.

Police say Moseley turned herself in to the magistrate’s office on Monday.

Her charges include:

Indecent liberties with child

Statutory rape 13, 14, or 15 year old

Statutory sex offense with child

Police say the relationship happened during the month of May.

Moseley was placed under a $225,000 bond.