Woman first in Wilmington to face federal charge relating to heroin death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman became the first in the area to face a federal charge for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl that led to someone’s death.

Porshe Dillard, 29, was arrested Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dillard was named in an Indictment filed on April 27, charging her with distribution of a quantity of heroin and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

If convicted, she would face a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum life sentence, a $1,000,000 fine, and a term of supervised release.

The FBI’s Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force conducted the investigation. The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office also assisted.