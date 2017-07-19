Tears and cheers as five sea turtles return home

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another happy homecoming in Surf City.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center held another sea turtle release Wednesday morning.

A large crowd gathered near North Shore Drive and Wilmington Avenue to watch as volunteers and staff helped the turtles return to their home.

Five turtles, Zazu, Pumba, Maz, Surfrider and Dune Bug, a 200 pound loggerhead turtle, were all set free.

The KBSTRRC treats sick and injured turtles and if possible, releases them back into the ocean.