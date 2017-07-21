Attorney General demands answers from Chemours, opens investigation

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has opened an investigation into Chemours.

The AG sent a certified letter to Chemours today notifying them of the civil investigative demand and requiring them to submit records for inspection.

The AG’s office says Chemours markets Genx products as “a more sustainable technology that allows Chemours to reduce the potential for environmental release and exposure.”

Stein wants to know how Chemours has marketed Genx and has requested documents that include marketing statements about Genx safety features, Genx environmental benefits and health risks. He also wants documents referring to their decision to voluntarily stop discharging Genx.

“When something is marketed as sustainable, people think it’s safe. That’s never more important than when it is in their drinking water or the lining of the pots and pans they use to cook for their families, ” Attorney General Josh Stein released in a statement. “We need to know more about how Chemours markets GenX, its risks and its environmental sustainability – that’s what this action demands.”

Chemours has until August 21 to provide all the documentation.

Click here to read a copy of the civil investigative demand Stein sent to Chemours..