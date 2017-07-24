Gov. Cooper speaks at 95th annual NC Sheriffs training conference

Gov. Roy Cooper shakes hands with attendees of North Carolina Sheriffs' Association training conference in Sunset Beach, NC on Monday, July 24, 2017 (Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — “Your deputies, these law enforcement officers, risk their lives every single day to keep us safe,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The 95th annual training conference of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is in session.

Governor Cooper was on hand to express gratitude for all that sheriffs do for communities around the state.

“I have always believed, and continue to believe, that the sheriffs are the anchor of law enforcement in the individual counties,” said Governor Cooper.

He wants to continue to collaborate with the sheriffs to fight the ongoing opioid crisis and heal communities devastated by Hurricane Matthew.

“You were at the front lines, your deputies were out there risking their lives, along with emergency responders, and I’m grateful. I went and visited many with you and we went out into the water and I know what you were facing,” said Governor Cooper.

The conference is all about learning about new ideas and technologies while collaborating with other county sheriff’s offices to figure out the best way to protect the public.

“We all face the same problems. They may deal with it in a better manner than we can and we learn from talking to our fellow sheriffs and fellow administrators,” said Cleveland County sheriff Alan Norman.

To make the state and each individual county a safer place for all North Carolinians.

This the largest gathering of sheriffs from around the state every year.

The conference began on Saturday and wraps up on Wednesday.