Brunswick County man testifying in D.C. about opioid crisis

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man from Brunswick County will be testifying in Washington, D.C. tomorrow to advocate for the fight against the opioid crisis.

Don Flattery lost his only son to an opioid overdose almost three years ago.

Ever since then, Flattery and his wife have been advocating to stop the opioid crisis. In March, they moved to Brunswick County from Virginia.

Because of all of the work he has done in Washington and with members of Congress, Flattery says he was invited to testify to try to keep the Office of National Drug Control Policy in place.

“That will have a direct impact on every state including North Carolina, because ONDCP manages law enforcement related activities and supports law enforcement related activities through their high intensity drug trafficking area program,” Flattery said.

Flattery also helped create the Brunswick County Opioid Task Force earlier this year.

