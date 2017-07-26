City of Wilmington wants input on trees to help federal study

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have thoughts on protecting, restoring and increasing Wilmington’s tree canopy, then the city wants to hear from you tonight.

City leaders say Wilmington was one of only two NC cities selected by the North Carolina Forest Service to participate in a federal study to look how urban trees can be used to improve the quality of our local waterways. At the meeting, the city will provide an overview of the grant project and get input from citizens on several items that include:

  •  perception of current city tree coverage
  •  specific locations in Wilmington that need more trees
  •  tree-related practices led by citizens or local government that could be implemented but are not currently in place

Trees can help prevent erosion and cool the city, especially where there is a lot of asphalt. The city says they also help slow the flow of rainwater during storms and absorb a lot of that rainwater, which helps keep the stormwater system from overflowing untreated into our local waterways.

When completed, this project will help Wilmington map, evaluate, protect and increase its urban forest, including recommendations on related land use and stormwater regulations.

A public input meeting runs from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wilmington City Hall.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Holocaust survivor shares hidden childhood
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
National Parks and Recreational passes for senior citizens to increase 800 percent
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Hundreds flock to thunder in the theater
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments