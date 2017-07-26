City of Wilmington wants input on trees to help federal study

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have thoughts on protecting, restoring and increasing Wilmington’s tree canopy, then the city wants to hear from you tonight.

City leaders say Wilmington was one of only two NC cities selected by the North Carolina Forest Service to participate in a federal study to look how urban trees can be used to improve the quality of our local waterways. At the meeting, the city will provide an overview of the grant project and get input from citizens on several items that include:

perception of current city tree coverage

specific locations in Wilmington that need more trees

tree-related practices led by citizens or local government that could be implemented but are not currently in place

Trees can help prevent erosion and cool the city, especially where there is a lot of asphalt. The city says they also help slow the flow of rainwater during storms and absorb a lot of that rainwater, which helps keep the stormwater system from overflowing untreated into our local waterways.

When completed, this project will help Wilmington map, evaluate, protect and increase its urban forest, including recommendations on related land use and stormwater regulations.

A public input meeting runs from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wilmington City Hall.