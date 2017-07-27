Second ALDI opens in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear’s second ALDI is officially open.

Over 100 people lined up outside of the Wilmington store before the official ribbon cutting Thursday.

The first 100 people in line received ALDI gift cards in various amounts.

The first people started lining up around 4 a.m.

“Not many people were out here,” said Helen Smith, one of the first people in line. “There were about four cars when we came up. After we got close to the time, [we] sat the chair down and everybody else fell in.”

Shoppers also received eco-friendly bags, free samples and had the chance to win free groceries.

The new store is located at in Pine Valley area at 3701 S. College Road.

The area’s first ALDI opened in June in Ogden.

Leland’s first ALDI is set to open later this year.