Three Brunswick County men charged with attempted murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three men face multiple charges in a shooting that happened in Shallotte last month.

Deontre Abraham Benbow, 17, of Supply, Dreshawn Maqual Stanley, 18, of Longwood, and Toriantte Leviticus Holmes, 18, of Supply are all charged with the following:

Attempted first degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle

Battery of an unborn child

According to a news release, just after midnight on June 23 on Express Drive, multiple shots were fired into a vehicle with two women inside. Police say the women were not hurt. Shallotte Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputies searched each of the suspects’s homes and seized three guns and marijuana.

Holmes was previously arrested in November on drug charges.

Benbow, Stanley, and Holmes are in the Brunswick County Detention Center under $500,000 bond.

Police say they expect to make another arrest.