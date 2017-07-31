Navassa residents urged to complete Superfund Site survey

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Federal and state officials, along with the Multistate Trust representative are asking people who live in Navassa to complete a survey about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation Superfund Site.

They survey aims to identify feasible, community-supported options for the future of the Site in Navassa.

The Multistate Environmental Response Trust is working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to investigate, remediate, and facilitate the redevelopment and long-term stewardship of the 251-acre Site.

With EPA and NCDEQ serving as advisors, the Multistate Trust is hoping to engage Navassa residents and other stakeholders in planning for the future of the Site located on Navassa Road along the Brunswick River and Sturgeon Creek.

Responses to the Navassa Community Survey will help the Multistate Trust understand the community’s vision for the future of the Site. Anyone who lives or works in Navassa, owns a business or other property in Navassa, or is otherwise part of the Navassa community is encouraged to participate in the survey by Monday, August 7.

“The community survey is a vital part of this redevelopment planning effort,” Multistate Trust Project Manager Richard Elliott said. “We need as much community input as possible. We welcome everyone’s thoughts and ideas for the Site’s future. We hope most Navassa residents and stakeholders take a few minutes to complete the survey.”

Key survey questions include the following:

What do you want to see happen at the Site?

What kind of development do you think is appropriate for the Site?

How can cleanup and redevelopment of the Site benefit Navassa?

What are your ideas for redevelopment of the Site?

How to Complete the Navassa Community Survey

Surveys were recently mailed (with stamped, addressed return envelopes) to more than 1,000 Navassa area addresses.

Community members can receive a survey by mail by providing their mailing address to the Multistate Trust at (540) 846-3163 or ca@g-etg.com.

The survey can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Kerr-McGeeNavassa or via a link on the Multistate Trust website at multi-trust.org/navassa.

Surveys are available for pickup at the Community Survey drop box located in Navassa Town Hall, which is located at 334 Main Street.

Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation and other companies used the Site for creosote-based wood treating from 1936 to 1974. Kerr-McGee dismantled the wood-treatment buildings and facilities by 1980. In 2005, the Site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the Site as a court-appointed fiduciary in connection with the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with EPA and NC DEQ—the Trust’s beneficiaries—on the investigation and remediation of the Site and the planning for Site redevelopment.

The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related contaminants. The groundwater generally flows south and southeast toward the marshes, Sturgeon Creek and the Brunswick River.

Site contamination does not currently threaten people living and working near the Site.