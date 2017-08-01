Wilmington Police investigating bank robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened in the 300 block of South College Road at the BB&T.

That’s at the corner of College Road and Oriole Drive.

We don’t have many details at the moment.

New Hanover County 911 says they received word of a possible robbery.

WPD responding to a bank robbery at 301 S. College Rd. BB&T. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 1, 2017

A Wilmington Police Spokeswoman says she was notified about the possible robbery, but doesn’t have any details at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will have more details as they become available.