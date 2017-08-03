Residents worried land swap could bring more traffic and accidents

The land sits in the 7000 block of Wrightsville Avenue and could be the new location for the ABC store up the block. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A piece of land swapped from Wilmington to Wrightsville Beach. An unexpected turn for some residents.

“When this ABC store came up we got a little frustrated,” Mike Kayllr, One Meeting Place HOA President, said.

The land swap involves an ABC store in the 6000 block of Wrightsville Avenue moving to the 7000 block, bringing the liquor store closer to Wrightsville Beach.

“There certainly seems to be some concerns about relocating the ABC store location, but we need to protect the revenue, which comes in to the town coffers,” Tim Owens, Wrightsville Beach Town Manager, said. He continued, “It brings in anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 a year in distribution.”

But neighbors are worried this could bring more traffic to the area and could lead to more accidents.

“Our biggest concern is not the ABC store, it’s the amount of traffic. Right now, traffic down Wrightsville Avenue, in and out of grocery stores, Allens Lane, is terrible. We’ve had two fatalities here in the last year, one by bicycle and one pedestrian, and we’re just afraid it’s going to increase the traffic without something being done,” Kayllr said.

Wrightsville Beach will look into the traffic issue if the plan is approved at its next meeting.

“When they come in for site plan review, we’ll take all that stuff into consideration. It’ll be located in the town, but that’s a part of a bigger development, too. So there will be a lot of different traffic issues, light issues, those type of things,” Owens said.