Pleasure Island Seafood Blues and Jazz Festival line up

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 24th annual Pleasure Island Seafood Blues and Jazz Festival is just a little more than two months away and line up has been announced. It will be happening October 14-15 at the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area.

“Mud” Morganfield, the eldest son of legendary blues musician Muddy Waters, will headline the blues stage Saturday night while Roomful of Blues will headline Sunday.

Funky Leroy Harper will headline the jazz stage Saturday and Jaime Michele jazz connection will headline Sunday.

Greg Reynolds, president of the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce, says he’s excited for the event.

“Usually average around 4,000 or 4,500 attendants each year,” Reynolds said. “It’s on a Saturday and Sunday so it’s a good weekend, it’s family friendly, and everybody has a good time.”

Schedule of events:

Blues Stage – Saturday, October 14

12:00-1:20 Justin Cody Fox

1:40-3:00 Gate City Divas

3:20-4:40 Randall Bramblett Band

5:20 – 7:00 Nick Moss Band

8:00 Mud Morganfield Blues Band

Blues Stage – Sunday, October 15

12:00-1:20 David Russell & The Port City Blues

1:50-3:10 Carolyn Wonderland

4:00 Roomful of Blues Jazz Stage – Saturday, October 14

1:00 – 2:20 Little Zippers

2:40 – 4:00 Will McBride Group

4:20 – 5:40 ‘Funky’ LeRoy Harper, Jr Jazz Stage – Sunday, October 15

1:00 – 2:20 Hot Club of Wilmington

2:40 – 4:00 Jaime Michele Jazz Connection