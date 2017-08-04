Wilmington mother, son charged with selling heroin, pot, and fentanyl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mother and son are facing numerous charges after being arrested for selling heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Detectives concluded a month-long investigation that resulted in the service of a search warrant at 416 North 5th Street where Atiff Lloyd and Earlene Lloyd live.

Detectives seized approximately 32 grams of raw heroin (approximately 1600 bags), 10 grams of marijuana, 80 grams of fentanyl, and 3 firearms.

The mother and son were arrested on nearly 20 drug charges. Additional charges for the fentanyl are still pending at this time.

Sheriff McMahon states, “I’m very pleased that our Detectives were able to get such a large amount of this dangerous substance out of our community.”