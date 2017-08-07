Meet Benghazi hero while supporting local law enforcement

Kris "Tanto" Paronto is credited with saving multiple lives in the Benghazi attacks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local law enforcement is about to be honored in one of the biggest events of its kind in the state and an international hero will be the keynote speaker. Now organizers are in the final stretch to make sure it’s a packed house.

Port City Heroes, a non-profit organization, is bringing Kris “Tanto” Paronto as the Keynote Speaker for the 2nd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Event on Saturday, September 16th.

Paronto was part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, September 11th, 2012.

He is credited with helping to save more than 20 lives while fighting off terrorists from the CIA Annex for over 13 hours.

His story is documented in the book “13 hours”, written by Mitchell Zuckoff and his five surviving annex security team members.

General admission tickets are available in limited quantity if you would like to help show support for local law enforcement and meet some of the men and women who serve the community everyday.

WWAY’s Daniel Seamans will serve as emcee for the ceremony.

Click here to see last year’s LEO Appreciation Event.

The founder of Port City Heroes is also a former WWAY Extraordinary Person of the Week.

If you’d like to attend the event and meet Paronto, tickets are available now by calling (910) 769-7929.

Organizers say all proceeds from ticket sales go back into Port City Heroes to serve & honor our local law enforcement.

VIP tickets include:

-VIP Meet & Greet with Kris Paronto

-Autographed copy of the DVD, “13 Hours”

-Photo Opportunity with Kris Paronto

-Entrance into 2nd Annual Law Enforcement Event

-Catered Banquet Style Dinner

-Entertainment including “Bottom Up Leadership” by Keynote Speaker, Kris “Tanto” Paronto

-“Officer of the Year” Ceremony

-Your support of our local law enforcement