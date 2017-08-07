Police: Chadbourn man robs man in Wal-Mart bathroom

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Chadbourn man has been charged with assault after allegedly trying to rob a man in a Wal-Mart bathroom.

58-year-old Franklin McQueen has been charged with simple assault in connection to incident.

Whiteville Police Sergeant Aaron Herring says McQueen approached a man in a bathroom stall and attempted to take his wallet last Wednesday.

The victim says McQueen told him he had a gun and after a struggle McQueen hit him in the face and fled.

On Friday, McQueen was found by Tabor City police and later admitted to the crime.

He bonded out of jail that day.