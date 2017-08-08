Kure Beach tests for GenX, results well below NCDHHS health goal

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Following the discovery of GenX, the Town of Kure Beach decided to test its water source as a precautionary measure.

While the minimum level of GenX that can be detected by the current testing measure is 4.9 (ppt) parts per trillion, a trace amount of 5.2 ppt was found in the sample.

In an effort to help provide context for health risks associated with GenX, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has established a health goal of 140 ppt. This goal is not a distinction between safe and unsafe levels, but is a level of contamination below which no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime of exposure.

This goal is based on the most vulnerable population (bottle-fed infants) and is the most conservative level for other groups.

The amount of GenX found in the Town of Kure Beach water source was well below the established health goal of 140 ppt.

However, the Town of Kure Beach says they will resample its water source and will monitor the situation closely and will continue to notify the public as new information becomes available.