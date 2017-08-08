Two South Carolina moonshiners busted in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff deputies say a South Carolina man and woman after facing multiple charges being caught selling moonshine across state lines.

Sheriff James A. McVicker said Dillen Wright and Kaytee Nielsen were arrested following a joint undercover operation involving the Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement Agents (NCALE), and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“Agent Justin Hewitt with ALE reached out to Investigator Richard Allen with my office and requested a joint operation to deal with complaints of two individuals who were selling moonshine via Facebook,” said McVicker.

The agencies worked together together and were able to set up a meeting in Clarkton where an undercover agent met with the sellers who agreed to drive up from South Carolina and deliver 8 quarts of various flavors of moonshine. After the exchange, the two were arrested without incident.

20-year-old Dillen Wright was charged with Possession of Alcohol by 20 year old, Consuming Alcohol by a 20 year old, Transporting Non Tax Paid Alcohol, Possessing Non Tax Paid Alcohol, Unauthorized Possession of Spirituous Liquor, Selling Alcohol Without a Permit, Consuming Alcohol on a Premise With Only Off Premise Permit, Transporting over 4 Liters of Spirituous Liquor Across State Lines.

26-year-old Kaytee Lauren Nielsen was charged with Transporting Non Tax Paid Alcohol, Possession For Sale of Non-Tax Paid Alcohol, Unauthorized Possession of Spirituous Liquor, and Transporting Over 4 Liters of Spirituous Liquor Across State Lines

Both received a $15,000.00 bond which they posted.

“This operation was one of cooperation between states and local agencies to help stop an operation that was crossing state lines,” said McVicker. “We could not have done this without the assistance of ALE. I am glad we have a good working relationship and glad we were able to shut these folks down. It never ceases to amaze me how people use social media sites like Facebook to carry on their criminal activity. This time it was a big mistake on their part.