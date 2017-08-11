SEA-TECH High School first of its kind

SEA-TECH holds an open house on August 10, 2017. (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is a high school unlike any other across the Cape Fear and one New Hanover County Board of Education members say they have been talking about for 20 years. Now, Southeast Area Technical High School, or SEA-TECH in Castle Hayne, is finally here.

Dozens of students and parents came out to SEA-TECH’s open house Thursday night. The event gave them a chance to check out the new school that is aiming to shape student’s education in a unique way. The high school is made up of four classrooms and 44 students. New Hanover County Board of Education member, Bruce Shell says it is an amazing accomplishment.

“If we could find a way to train young people for these jobs, we could bring more business here. We could create more jobs, we’d be in a position to truly make a difference,” Shell said.

Students like Hayaodeh, still can’t believe a school like SEA-TECH exists.

“Just to know that this is a real thing and this is something that I can do, that’s something I could love, and is something that gives me a heart warming place. Because I don’t do good with big crowds like other people since society is just changing everyday,” Hayaodeh said.

The school gives students the opportunity to choose from several careers and earn college credits so that way they are ready to head into the workforce as soon as they graduate. It is a new way of learning for the area and one many students, and parents, are excited for.

“Man, well you know when I first walked in I felt the difference,” parent, Leon Murphy said. “You know, I kinda wish that I could have gone to a school like this. The building itself kind of gives you the energy to do well.”

SEA-TECH is a partnership between New Hanover and Pender Counties, as well as Cape Fear Community College. The first day of school for these students is Monday, August 14th.

