Jonathan Hayes (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in the death of a 2-year-old had his bond lowered this morning by more than $50 million.

25-year-old Jonathan Hayes appeared in New Hanover County court for a bond hearing Wednesday.

The judge reduced Hayes’ bond to $2.5 million.

If he makes bond, he will be put on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Hayes faces several charges, including second degree murder, in the death of Mason Richardson.

Police say at the time Hayes was on drugs and given multiple doses of narcan, a drug used for opioid overdoses.