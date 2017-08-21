WATCH: historic solar eclipse with WWAY’s special webcast

print

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summertime should make you think of sun and fun, but Monday, the sun will all but disappear for a while in southeastern North Carolina during the long-awaited eclipse.

All eyes (as long as they have proper protection) will be toward the sky Monday afternoon. While parts of South Carolina will be plunged into total darkness, southeastern North Carolina will continue to get a sliver of sunlight during the eclipse, but it should still create a dramatic experience.

Click here to see our continuing 2017 Solar Eclipse coverage

As you enjoy this unique event, join the WWAY NEWS and StormTrack 3 Weather teams for a special webcast here on WWAYTV3.com, as well as our Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube, Monday starting at 2 p.m. Daniel Seamans and meteorologists Scott Dean and Helen Holt will anchor our coverage in studio. Meteorologist Stephanie Waldref will be in Charleston experiencing the full solar eclipse. Meteorologist Justin McKee will be at a viewing party at Silver Coast Winery in Ocean Isle Beach, while Randy Aldridge and Hannah Patrick will join the crowd at a party at Airlie Gardens.

You can take our live stream with you as you head outside to watch the eclipse and ask questions of our team as we go along. If you do not have proper eye protection, stay inside and watch with us. We will have a live camera (with special filter to protect the camera) so you can see it as it happens.

ABC and CBS will also air eclipse specials on their respective WWAY channels Monday afternoon.