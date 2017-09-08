Former officer arrested for second DWI in Pender County

Taylor Hurst (Photo: Vinelink)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina police officer faces his second driving while intoxicated charge in a year and a half.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that 31-year-old Taylor D. Hurst of Rolesville was arrested last week in Pender County on several charges, including DWI, impersonating a police officer, failure to stop for police and failure to maintain lane control.

Hurst was arrested Feb. 2, 2016, in Wake County on charged of DWI, and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Hurst was with the Raleigh Police Department but was off-duty when the earlier arrest occurred.

Police spokeswoman Donna-Maria Harris said Thursday that Hurst retired from the department in March of last year. It was not known if he has an attorney for the new charge.

