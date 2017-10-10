BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — People paid to turn themselves at the new Bladen County Detention Center in Elizabethtown Tuesday afternoon. But do not worry, it was all for a good cause.

The event was called Operation Glamour in the Slammer. Dozens of prisoners including judges, attorneys, and county employees, were locked up as a training exercise. Making it fun for both prisoners and jail staff to work out the kinks in the new facility.

“It’s just a totally new experience. And you know when you’re talking about detaining inmates for all kind of charges, you know, the community gets sort of excited about that and they want to make sure they’re safe,” Bladen County Sheriff, Jim McVicker said. “And that we know what were doing to keep them detained in a safe environment.”

Once volunteers turned themselves in they were processed just like inmates. They even had a set bond. The bond however, will be donated to Bladen We Care, an organization that helps support local families and residents with unforeseen medical issues.

After a few hours, and once they posted their bond, the prisoners were free to go. It was an event the whole department enjoyed.

“We thank you for all your help and being able to be here so we can train and learn how to get through this. And we hope everyone had fun,” Bladen County Sergeant, Natasha Skipworth said.

Operation Glamour in the Slammer ran from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sheriff McVicker hopes they can begin using the detention center as early as next week.