Suspects wanted for stealing coolers following King Mackerel Tournament

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport Police are looking for the people responsible for stealing two large coolers during the King Mackerel Tournament this weekend.

Sgt. Kevin Long said the larceny happened between 11:44 p.m. and 12:16 a.m. Saturday night.

After the tournament at the Southport Marina, Sgt. Long said the suspects pulled up to what was the beer tent on a golf cart and stole the Budweiser and Michelob Ultra commercial chest coolers. Both valued at $1000 a piece.

If you know any information, please contact Sergeant Kevin Long or the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911.