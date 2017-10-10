Suspects wanted for stealing coolers following King Mackerel Tournament

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport Police are looking for the people responsible for stealing two large coolers during the King Mackerel Tournament this weekend.

Sgt. Kevin Long said the larceny happened between 11:44 p.m. and 12:16 a.m. Saturday night.

After the tournament at the Southport Marina, Sgt. Long said the suspects pulled up to what was the beer tent on a golf cart and stole the Budweiser and Michelob Ultra commercial chest coolers. Both valued at $1000 a piece.

If you know any information, please contact Sergeant Kevin Long or the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Southport angler wins U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
HOLY MACKEREL: 39th US Open King Mackerel Tournament underway
Read More»
Brunswick County larceny
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputies search for woman accused of stealing from Sunset Beach church
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments