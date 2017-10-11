Former teacher of the year suspended, NHSO investigating

Meredith Kokoski (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former New Hanover County teacher of the year was arrested Friday night after reportedly crashing her car into three parked cars. Now she’s under investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office tells us deputies are looking into allegations that Laney High School teacher Meredith Kokoski had inappropriate relations with two students dating back to 2016.

A New Hanover County Schools spokeswoman says Kokoski has been suspended pending a personnel investigation.

The school system would not confirm if this was related to the sheriff’s investigation, but says Kokoski is being paid during her suspension.

WWAY called a phone number for Kokoski for comment. She did not answer and has not returned the call.