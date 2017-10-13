WWAY and Camille's of Wilmington host the Wilmington Wedding Expo Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Ironclad Brewery.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Getting married but need help making all the plans? WWAY has an event this weekend that will help you find everything you need for your big day!

WWAY and Camille’s of Wilmington are hosting the Wilmington Wedding Expo. It is Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ironclad Brewery at 115 N. 2nd Street downtown.

The event will feature vendors with services like catering, flowers, apparel, venues and more. Plus there will be giveaways and raffles and even TV with football for the men.

Everyone involved in the wedding planning is invited. Best of all, the event is free!

Check out the video above for more information about the Wilmington Wedding Expo.

