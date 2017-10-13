WWAY hosts Wilmington Wedding Expo Sunday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: ,

WWAY and Camille's of Wilmington host the Wilmington Wedding Expo Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Ironclad Brewery.
WWAY and Camille's of Wilmington host the Wilmington Wedding Expo Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Ironclad Brewery.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Getting married but need help making all the plans? WWAY has an event this weekend that will help you find everything you need for your big day!

WWAY and Camille’s of Wilmington are hosting the Wilmington Wedding Expo. It is Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ironclad Brewery at 115 N. 2nd Street downtown.

The event will feature vendors with services like catering, flowers, apparel, venues and more. Plus there will be giveaways and raffles and even TV with football for the men.

Everyone involved in the wedding planning is invited. Best of all, the event is free!

Check out the video above for more information about the Wilmington Wedding Expo.

Click here to learn more and to pre-register, which gives you a chance to win the grand prize of a free wedding dress from Camille’s!

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Groom’s ‘business model’ wedding plan asks guests to cover costs
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Hurricane Matthew victim to use $100,000 prize for dream wedding
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Bride recreates four generations of wedding photo shoots using family gowns
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments