WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened downtown on Saturday.

According to WPD spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron, officers responded to a report of a man shot at South 6th Street and Castle Street around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim who was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD or use Text a Tip.