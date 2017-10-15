Wilmington Police investigating South 13 Street shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)  — Wilmington Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron, officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the 700 block of South 13 Street and Wooster Street at 10:30 PM.

WPD said when the officers arrived they located a victim who was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, contact WPD or use Text a Tip.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Community holds event to help stop violence and crime
Read More»
shooting gun
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Police investigate downtown shooting
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bullet strikes school bus during shootout in east Charlotte, police say
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments