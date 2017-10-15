Wilmington Police investigating South 13 Street shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron, officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the 700 block of South 13 Street and Wooster Street at 10:30 PM.

WPD said when the officers arrived they located a victim who was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, contact WPD or use Text a Tip.