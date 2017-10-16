Boss Up Monday: Inspiring future entrepreneurs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday, October 16th, is National Boss’s Day. In honor of that, the Nixon Minority Males Leaders Center is hoping to inspire students at CFCC who want to run their own business one day.

Dozens attended the event Monday afternoon at Union Station in Downtown Wilmington. Five local business owners were present to answer any questions students had.

The goal of the event was to get students the information they need to know about becoming an entrepreneur and explain the ups and downs of owning your own business.

“I hope we drum up some excitement, some buzz, and kind of an understanding that we will continue to be here,” Nixon Minority Male Leaders Center Coordinator, Travis Corpening said. “We will continue to have things that students are interested in. And you know, just get some feedback on what else students want to do and learn from.”

The Nixon Minority Males Leaders Center is designed to support and guide minority males in community college. The group also hopes to increase retention and graduation rates.